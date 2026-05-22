State Sen. Tara Durant Suspends Bid for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Virginia State Sen. Tara Durant (R-Stafford, Fredericksburg) has suspended her campaign for the Republican nomination in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, according to multiple sources.

Durant informed Virginia Scope reporter Brandon Jarvis that she is stepping back from the congressional race to focus on defending her state Senate seat in the 2027 election. She has not yet issued a formal public statement, but the suspension has been confirmed.

Potomac Local News has called Sen. Durant’s office for additional comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Background on the Decision

Durant launched her congressional bid in June 2025, emerging as an early frontrunner for the GOP nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Eugene Vindman (D). She raised substantial funds and positioned herself as a strong conservative candidate with deep local roots.

Her decision narrows the Republican primary field ahead of the August 4, 2026, nomination contest. Other active GOP candidates include Doug Ollivant, John Gray, and Philip Harding.

Reaction from Doug Ollivant

Doug Ollivant, retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel and Republican candidate in the 7th District primary, released the following statement:

“Senator Tara Durant has served our Commonwealth honorably, and I want to thank her for running on conservative values and for the future of Virginia. As we move forward, our focus must now turn to uniting Republicans, defeating Eugene Vindman, and fighting for the families, workers, and communities of Virginia’s 7th District. I wish Senator Durant and her family nothing but the very best moving forward.”

About Tara Durant

Born October 26, 1972, in Des Moines, Iowa, Tara Durant is a former educator, breast cancer survivor, and Marine spouse. She and her husband Ted have three children. She was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2021 and advanced to the State Senate in 2023, representing District 27 (covering Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties).

Her congressional campaign website emphasized veterans’ issues, school safety, tax relief, and conservative priorities.

The winner of the Republican primary will face U.S. Rep. Eugene Vindman in the November 2026 general election.