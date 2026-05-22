Update: Charges Filed in Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash That Shut Down I-95 Southbound in Stafford County

Virginia State Police have released new details and filed charges in connection with the fiery two-vehicle crash that fully closed Interstate 95 southbound on May 14, 2026.

According to VSP Public Information Coordinator Matthew Demlein, the crash occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. on I-95 southbound at the 138-mile marker.

A 2003 tractor-trailer traveling southbound went off the right side of the roadway and struck a 2007 Honda Pilot that was parked on the right shoulder. The impact pushed the Honda Pilot into the guardrail, causing it to spin around and end up facing the wrong direction on the interstate. The tractor-trailer then traveled through the guardrail, down an embankment, and caught fire.

The driver of the Honda Pilot, Julian S. Portillo-Recinos, 20, of Stafford, Virginia, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Portillo-Recinos has been charged with improper stopping on a highway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Jeffrey L. Birch, 39, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, was not injured. Birch has been charged with failure to yield and failure to maintain his lane.

The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.

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Read the original breaking news article: Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down I-95 Southbound in Stafford County

This is a developing story. Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.