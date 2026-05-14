Breaking: Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash Shuts Down I-95 Southbound in Stafford County

Published May 14, 2026 at 6:32AM | Updated May 14, 2026 at 8:17AM

A tractor-trailer crash with at least one other vehicle sparked a massive explosion and fire Thursday morning, fully closing Interstate 95 southbound near Centerport Parkway in Stafford County.

The crash occurred just past the Ramoth Church Road bridge in the southbound lanes, with the tractor-trailer exploding on the right shoulder of the highway. Thick smoke and flames were visible from the scene, according to exclusive video obtained by Potomac Local News.

Hat tip to the Potomac Globe reader who submitted this video.

Virginia State Police and emergency crews are on scene. All southbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 136.0, just before US-1/Centerport Parkway (Exit 139). Delays stretch approximately 2.6 miles and begin before VA-630 (Exit 140).

The highway is expected to remain shut down for an extended period. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes. Stafford Schools parents and guardians should check the MyRide K-12 app for current information regarding their child’s school bus.

ROAD CLOSURE (5/14 6:19 a.m.) I-95 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 136.0 is shutdown for an extended period of time due to an auto accident. Please use alternate routes for the time being. We will provide an update once more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Potomac Local News will update this article as more information becomes available, including any details on injuries, the cause of the crash, or when the highway may reopen.

Drivers in the area should check VDOT or Virginia State Police social channels for real-time traffic alerts.