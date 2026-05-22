Woodbridge Supervisor Jeannie LaCroix: New Businesses, Route 1 Revitalization & Community Updates

Woodbridge District Supervisor Jeannie LaCroix joins the Potomac Local Podcast for an important conversation about the future of Woodbridge.

In this engaging discussion, Supervisor LaCroix shares exciting updates on new businesses in the area — including the recent grand opening of Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. She also discusses ongoing efforts to revitalize Route 1, ways the county is supporting local families, honoring veterans, and opportunities for residents to get involved in the community.

From promoting active transportation during Bike to Work Day to celebrating local graduates and addressing food insecurity, Supervisor LaCroix gives viewers a clear picture of what’s happening right now in Woodbridge and what’s ahead.

Whether you live or work in Woodbridge, this interview offers valuable insight directly from your elected representative.

Watch the full interview below: