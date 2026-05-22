Community Rallies as Bennett School Named to 2026 Most Endangered Historic Places List

Community members, preservation advocates, and local officials gathered Wednesday evening at the Manassas Museum Plaza to call for the preservation of the historic Old Bennett School, a 118-year-old building facing demolition as part of Prince William County’s planned judicial center expansion.

Logan Parham of Preservation Virginia announced that the Old Bennett School has been added to the organization’s 2026 Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places list. The annual list highlights significant historic resources across the commonwealth that face imminent threats.

Parham noted the building’s exceptional architectural importance as a work by Charles M. Robinson, one of Virginia’s two Virginia-born master architects, as well as its cultural and educational history. The designation is intended to draw statewide attention to the school and encourage preservation efforts before its planned demolition in 2028 as part of the county’s judicial center expansion.

The “Save Bennett School” event, organized by Manassas resident Colin Turner, aimed to spark public discussion about the structure’s future before final decisions are made. Speakers highlighted the building’s architectural, educational, and cultural significance while acknowledging the county’s fiscal and timeline constraints.

“This treasure represents generations of students, educators [and] families whose lives helped shape the Manassas that we know today,” said Manassas City Councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis, who serves as liaison to the city’s Historic Resources Board and Architectural Review Board. “Preserving the historic Old Bennett School is about protecting the heart and story of our community.”

Built in 1908 and designed by prominent Virginia architect Charles M. Robinson, the Bennett School operated as an elementary school from 1909 to 1969. It was one of the first schools in Prince William County to integrate, and later served as the county police offices until 1989. The vacant building sits on county-owned land within Manassas City.

Preservation advocates emphasize its layered history

The site is linked to Civil War graves discovered during construction, which Union and Confederate veterans reportedly chose to leave in place as a memorial. Advocates also point to its architectural importance as a work by Robinson, one of only two Virginia-born master architects alongside Thomas Jefferson.

David B. Robinson, the architect’s great-grandson, described demolishing the building as “a travesty.”

“To put a school building in a dumpster… is a travesty,” he said.

Logan Parham of Preservation Virginia announced at the event that the Old Bennett School has been added to the organization’s 2026 Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places list.

“There is no universe where one of two master architects from Virginia will rise from the grave and construct another masterpiece like this,” Parham said. He suggested public-private partnerships and historic tax credits could significantly reduce renovation costs.

Turner, who launched the preservation effort after researching the site, told the crowd: “Preservation is not about resisting progress, it’s about making sure progress does not erase identity.”

County officials, however, have maintained that full preservation and relocation is not feasible. The $233 million judicial center project includes renovating the existing courthouse and constructing a new building on the site of the Bennett School. Demolition is currently scheduled for 2028.

Prince William County Board Chair Deshundra Jefferson and other supervisors have cited an estimated $54 million cost to restore and move the building as too burdensome for taxpayers. The county is instead exploring memorialization options, such as incorporating elements of the school or an exhibit into the new complex.

During a recent interjurisdictional meeting, Manassas Vice Mayor Mark D. Wolfe expressed frustration over the lack of prior consultation with the city. County leaders have invited the city to help fund preservation or memorial efforts.

The county approved the judicial expansion as part of its fiscal year 2027 budget. Construction on a new parking garage is slated to begin in October 2027, with the new courthouse component following in 2028.

As of Thursday, no changes have been announced to the demolition timeline. Turner and supporters say they plan to continue advocating for alternatives, including adaptive reuse, and urge residents to contact local and state officials.

The event drew elected officials, preservationists and community members, reflecting ongoing tension between growth pressures and historic stewardship in one of Northern Virginia’s fastest-changing regions. The conversation about the Bennett School’s fate is expected to continue in the coming months.