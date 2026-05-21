Over Half of Stafford High Students Absent After Graffiti

“We understand that incidents like this can cause concern and anxiety for students, parents, guardians, faculty and staff,” the sheriff’s office said. “After carefully reviewing all available evidence and information, the Sheriff’s Office has found no evidence indicating these threats pose a credible risk to the school community at this time.”

“The language used in the graffiti does not reflect the values of our school community,” Stafford High Principal Chelsea Tryon wrote in a letter to families.

More than half of students at Stafford High School were absent Wednesday after antisemitic and threatening graffiti was discovered in student bathrooms earlier this month. Stafford County Public Schools reported a 56.9% absentee rate. The graffiti remains under investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and school officials, with increased law enforcement presence on campus.

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