OWL Fire Department Mourns Longtime Member Danny Thompson

“It is with deep sadness that OWL Volunteer Fire Department announces the passing of Life Member Daniel “Danny” Thompson,” OWL Volunteer Fire Department announced. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

“Rest easy, Danny. Thank you for your many years of service and dedication,” the department added.

Danny Thompson joined OWL Volunteer Fire Department in 1971 and served as a firefighter until an injury in 1984, after which he continued as an Administrative Member. He previously served with Coles District Volunteer Fire Department since 1962. Known for his support of bingo operations and the Social Committee alongside his wife Mary, he will receive a firefighter’s funeral with Honor Guard and a final ride on a fire engine. Donations in his memory may be made to OWL Volunteer Fire Department.

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