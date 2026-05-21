Infant Dies After Being Left in Vehicle

Spotsylvania County deputies responded to an unresponsive 2-month-old on May 20, 2026, in the 3700 block of Lafayette Boulevard.

The child’s mother was with the infant inside a nearby business when first responders arrived. Fire rescue crews rushed the baby to Mary Washington Hospital, but the infant was later pronounced deceased.

According to the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined the child had been left in a car seat inside a vehicle for an extended period while the mother was at work. The vehicle was not running and the heat index was high at the time. The 42-year-old mother from Stafford County was arrested and charged with child endangerment and child abuse. She was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing. The sheriff’s office is reminding parents to use safety reminders such as placing personal items in the backseat or moving a stuffed animal from the empty car seat to the front as a visual cue.

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