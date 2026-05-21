Fredericksburg Police Seek Missing 17-Year-Old

“Autumn Van Zandt was last seen on May 19, 2026 at approximately 1:00 p.m. Autumn is a 17 year old female and is described as 5’7, 135 lbs., brown hair, and brown eyes,” Fredericksburg Police announced. “Autumn was last seen wearing a black top and jean shorts with a red purse and has a heart shaped tattoo on the left/right side of her hip.”

She is known to frequent the downtown area of Fredericksburg and Southpoint Shopping area in Spotsylvania County and was last seen traveling with Ronnie Reel (DOB 11/17/1986). Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting “FPDtip” and the information to 847-411 or via the FPD Tip app.

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