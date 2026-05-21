Stafford County Honors WWII Aviators Memorial Day

“Memorial Day is when we honor and recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country as well as their families,” Stafford County announced. “We are honored to have the opportunity to share the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs), many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II and were given limited recognition at the time.”

The ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 22 at Stafford Regional Airport (95 Aviation Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22406), featuring the Rise Above mobile history exhibit with a 160-degree theater, interpretive displays, and a restored P-51 Mustang. Keynote speakers include Rise Above Exhibit Director Chris Allen and Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Deuntay Diggs.

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