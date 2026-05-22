VRE Brings Back Fireworks Trains for July 4

The Virginia Railway Express will run special round-trip

Fireworks Trains on Saturday, July 4, 2026, to help locals celebrate Independence Day and the nation’s 250th anniversary without the usual traffic headaches.

Trains will operate on the Manassas and Fredericksburg lines, stopping at select stations. They will arrive in Washington, D.C., around 5 p.m. at L’Enfant or Union Station and depart south around 11 p.m. after the National Mall fireworks show. Tickets go on sale June 1 through Eventbrite and cost $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Each rider will receive a commemorative LED sparkler.

VRE also plans full service on Friday, July 3, for those heading to other America250 events. The service connects Northern Virginia communities to the District of Columbia and is the nation’s 13th largest commuter rail system.

“I am thrilled to announce the return of VRE Fireworks Trains this year, after a hiatus of over a decade,” said VRE Chief Executive Officer Katie Choe.

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