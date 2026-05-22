Manassas Park Holds Memorial Day Flag Ceremony at City Hall

The City of Manassas Park held its Memorial Day Flag Ceremony indoors on Friday, May 22, 2026, at 1:00 PM in the Governing Body Board Room on the second floor of City Hall (100 Park Central Plaza). The event was relocated indoors due to forecasted rain, ensuring the community could safely participate in this important tribute.

The ceremony honored the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who gave their lives in defense of the nation. It served as a solemn remembrance ahead of Memorial Day weekend, highlighting the sacrifices that preserve American freedoms.

According to the City of Manassas Park’s official announcements, the Governing Body attended the flag ceremony as part of the city’s tradition of recognizing veterans and active-duty service members. Similar events are regularly held to foster community appreciation for military service.

Watch the Ceremony (Live/Replay):



Residents who could not attend can watch the full ceremony through the embedded video above.

For more information on city events, Memorial Day observances, and schedule changes, visit the official Manassas Park website at manassasparkva.gov.