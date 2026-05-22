Tickets Now On Sale For Manassas Train Festival

“All aboardddd! Tickets for the Excursion Train Ride are now on sale! Historic Manassas announced. “This is just one part of our free-to-attend 32nd Annual Historic Manassas Railway Festival, which runs from 9 am to 3 pm in Historic Downtown Manassas.”

“The 10 am & 11 am trains feature our guests, the 501st Legion Troopers, 501st Garrison Tyranus. The 12 pm & 1 pm trains host Belle and Mirabel.”

The family-friendly festival on Saturday, June 6, 2026, includes model train displays, vendors and memorabilia in downtown Manassas. Round-trip excursion tickets to Clifton aboard the VRE train are $9 cash or $10 by credit card and can be purchased online here.

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