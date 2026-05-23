PWC100 Plans Annual Dinner in Manassas

The Prince William Committee of 100 will hold its annual membership meeting and dinner on Thursday, May 28, at Juke Box Diner in Manassas. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and includes dinner, networking, and a program highlighting local parks, recreation opportunities, and summer community events.

The gathering brings together members, community leaders, and friends to celebrate connections across Prince William County, Manassas City, and Manassas Park. Dinner tickets cost $35 for PWC100 members and $40 for non-members. Guests can choose from classic diner options such as meatloaf with mashed potatoes, fish and chips, chicken souvlaki, or gyros, with soft drinks, dessert, and sides included.

The schedule features the annual meeting at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and networking at 6:45 p.m. The main program begins at 7:15 p.m. Early networking is encouraged starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit the PWC100 website.