Record Crowd Supports Vettes for Willing Warriors

More than 1,100 community members and over 200 cars turned out for the seventh annual Vettes for Willing Warriors at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, setting a new attendance record for the popular car show.

The event brought together car enthusiasts, families, volunteers, and local businesses to support Willing Warriors and its mission of serving wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, and their families. The nonprofit provides cost-free respite stays at its 37-acre Warrior Retreat at Bull Run in Haymarket, along with programs focused on healing, recovery, and support for moral injury.

Special guests included Wayne Carini of the television series “Chasing Classic Cars” and Chuck Bell from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., who displayed his 1962 Corvette. More than 130 volunteers helped with setup, staging, hospitality, and logistics, while partners such as The Home Depot, Amazon, Micron Technology, Chick-fil-A, and others made the day possible.

Funds raised support the retreat, where military families can rest and reconnect.

Willing Warriors offers a “home away from home” for recovering service members from military hospitals in the National Capital Region. Learn more and support their work at willingwarriors.org.

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