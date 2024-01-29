Brooke Point High School in lockdown after fight

At 7:22 a.m. today, Stafford sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported fight at Brooke Point High School. Afterward, authorities placed the institution on lockdown for the remainder of the day as a precaution.

According to the county sheriff’s office, this decision aimed to de-escalate tensions and ensure the safety of students and staff.

School buses are scheduled to be released on time. Additionally, parents can pick up their students during the standard dismissal period. There have been no reports of serious injuries related to the incident.

Law enforcement will maintain a continuous presence during the dismissal process and will remain vigilant throughout the following day. The incident is currently under investigation.

Today’s incident follows a fight at the school on Thursday, January 18, 2024, that sent one student to a hospital.