Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis discusses budget priorities, challenges ahead

As the Manassas City Council is fresh off its retreat to Airlie Hotel and Conference Center in Warrenton and set to begin budget talks, Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis emphasized distinguishing between wants and needs when making decisions that impact the community. She stressed that council members serve as stewards of taxpayer money and must prioritize choices for the betterment of the community.

“When it comes to the budget, we have to look at wants and needs,” Coates Ellis stated. “We’re going to go through the budget highlights from last year to see where we are and where we’re going. There will be some wants and needs brought up from the departments.”

While the city’s tax rate dropped in 2023, Coates Ellis highlighted that the assessments were “just ridiculous,” resulting in an average residential tax increase of $181 and a 3.7% uptick. Businesses experienced a similar trend, with non-residential taxes increasing by 4.6%.

Coates Ellis expressed concern about the impact on residents, noting that what matters most to them is “what comes out of people’s pockets.” She addressed the familiar argument about having a low tax rate, emphasizing that the amount people pay genuinely matters.

“We always have to remind ourselves this is about other people’s money. We have to be financially responsible,” she explained. Starting with essential services like utilities, Coates Ellis expressed her commitment to ensuring access to clean water, electricity, and power, particularly in light of recent challenges and changes in leadership.

Electricity issues

Power outages plagued city residents in 2023, particularly those from the electrical substation at Battery Heights on Liberia Avenue going offline. Coates Ellis updated the situation, stating, “We ended up buying [a transformer] from Pennsylvania…I’m on the utilities commission…we are back to pre-battery height outages,” said Coates Ellis.

Coates Ellis expressed confidence when asked about the state of utilities, especially electricity, highlighting the city’s focus on addressing the issue. “I do feel good now because I think it has been brought out in the forefront that we have to be on top of it,” she affirmed.

Coates Ellis clarified that while the city does not generate its power. However, it has generators that reduce the overall load during peak demand days, with electricity purchased from Dominion Virginia Power. She emphasized her confidence in the system, particularly with the impending data centers that are soon to come online and will use their own power systems.

Coates Ellis stressed the importance of a balanced approach by expressing concern about the national push towards electric everything, including electric vehicles and eliminating fossil fuels. “You can’t just focus totally on electric,” she stated. “Electric needs fossil fuels to power.”

The city’s sustainability plan involves a gradual phase-in of electric vehicles and solar energy. Coates Ellis mentioned a survey on the city’s Facebook page seeking residents’ opinions on the plan, emphasizing the importance of bringing awareness without making it mandatory. She also touched on the potential challenges of EV charging stations, predicting they may cost more than traditional fueling due to infrastructure requirements.

City manager search and morale amidst leadership changes

City Manager Patrick Pate, who served the city for 10 years, resigned in 2023, despite receiving a 3% pay raise earlier in the year, bringing his ending annual salary to $248,207. Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger praised Pate’s contributions to the city at the time of his departure, acknowledging the growth and positive changes during his tenure.

Pate’s was the latest in a series of departures from the city government last year, including Utilities Director Tony Dawood, who left amid ongoing electricity issues. Coates Ellis acknowledged the challenges faced by the city and expressed her commitment to understanding the background of these resignations.

The City Council appointed Police Chief Douglass Keen as interim city manager until it finds a permanent replacement. Coates Ellis acknowledged the challenges, stating, “They’re a lot better now with Chief Keen on board as the interim. That was the best thing that we could have, in my opinion, to get through a very unstable time,” said Coates Ellis.

Coates Ellis said that over 50% of employees participated in the survey, which is a high response rate. The results indicated a 90% to 94% satisfaction rate, with no apparent decrease compared to the surveys conducted in 2018 and 2020.

According to the councilwoman, the survey identified key areas for improvement, including communication, creating clear paths for career advancement, ensuring recognition for high-performing employees, and keeping technology up to date.

Coates Ellis linked the positive shift in employee satisfaction to Keen’s presence as interim city manager. “He was already like an assistant city manager…that brought more confidence to the staff when he was brought on board. I think he’s doing a great job,” she stated.

The City Council initiated a nationwide search for a new city manager.

Editor’s Note: Theresa Coates Ellis is the only one of the seven sitting Manassas City Council members who agreed to an interview for this story.

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