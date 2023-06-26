Stafford man wanted for murder in Dumfries homicide

Update June 27, 2023 — The suspect wanted in this case turned himself in. More details.

Original post — Prince William police: “Murder Investigation *SUSPECT WANTED & VICTIM IDENTIFIED – Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for the suspect sought in connection to the fatal shooting that occurred at a home located in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Ct in Dumfries (22026) on June 23.”

“The investigation revealed the accused, two victims, and other occupants were inside the home when argument ensued involving the accused. The parties were separated, and the accused went to upper level of the residence where the two victims were subsequently shot multiple times, both to the upper body. The accused then fled the residence in a blue 2006 Ford Explorer, with Virginia license plates: VVA-7727. One of the victims exited the home for help as officers were arriving on scene.”

“Officers rendered aid to both victims until fire & rescue personnel arrived and transported them to area hospitals. One of the victims died as a result of his injuries while the other victim, a 23-year-old man, remains hospitalized and is expected to survive. Following the investigation, arrest warrants were obtained for the accused, identified as Daniel Christopher SHANNON. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the accused is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.”

The investigation continues.

“Wanted: [Photo from May 2021] Daniel Christopher SHANNON, 33, of the 600 block of Olde Forge Dr in [Stafford County]. Described as a black male, 6’0”, 230lbs with a heavy build, black hair, and brown eyes. Wanted for 1 count of murder, 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 2 counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, and 1 count of discharging a firearm within a dwelling.”

“Identified: The deceased victim was identified as Jeremiah Quentin DECK, 21, of Woodbridge.”