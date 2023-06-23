1 dead, another seriously injured after double shooting in Dumfries

12:40 p.m. Update: “Homicide Investigation – On June 23 at 9:42AM, officers responded to a residence located in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Ct in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, two men were located with gunshot injuries. Officers provided first aid to both men who were transported to area hospitals by fire & rescue personnel.

“One of the men has since died from his injuries sustained during the altercation. The second man remains hospitalized, his condition is currently unknown. The suspect, who is believed to be known to members of the home, fled the residence after the shooting and has not been located.

“The suspect is no longer believed to be in the immediate area. Preliminarily, this incident does not appear to be random. Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. Both men are adults. Further information regarding the identity of the deceased will be released pending notification of a next-of-kin.

“Detectives are requesting anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip. The investigation continues.”

10:06 a.m. Originial post: Two people were shot inside a home in the Williamstown section of Dumfries.

Prince William police: “1900 block of Fort Monroe Ct: #PWCPD is investigating a shooting inside a home. Two individuals with gunshot injuries, unknown further condition. Suspect fled, possibly in vehicle. Residents asked to report anything suspicious to police.”

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