Stafford man turns himself in after Dumfries homicide

Prince William police: “Murder Investigation *ARREST – On June 27, the suspect sought in connection to the fatal shooting that occurred at a home located in the 1900 block of Fort Monroe Ct. in Dumfries (22026) on June 23, was arrested. The accused, identified as Daniel Christopher SHANNON, turned himself into police without incident.”

“Arrested on June 27: Daniel Christopher SHANNON, 33, of 611 Olde Forge Dr. in [Stafford]. Charged with 1 count of murder, 1 count of aggravated malicious wounding, 2 counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, and 1 count of discharging a firearm within a dwelling Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond.”

“Identified: The deceased victim was identified as Jeremiah Quentin DECK, 21, of Woodbridge”