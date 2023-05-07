Take Me-Home-Tuesday: Guinea pigs, hamsters

This week’s Take Me-Home-Tuesday post is from Prince William County Animal Bureau at 14807 Bristow Road, near Manassas.

Right now, we are overflowing with critters, 26 total Rabbits, Guinea Pigs, Hamsters and Mice. If you want to apply or learn about either animal, go to the Prince William County Animal Shelter page at the top of this post. You can also call 703-792-6465, or email [email protected]

We accept write-ups and photos of animals for adoption across the region. Please send them to [email protected].