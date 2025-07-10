VFW Post 1503 in Dale City Named Virginia’s Top Community Service Post for 2024–2025

VFW Post 1503 in Dale City, known as the General Lewis B. “Chesty” Puller Post, has been named Virginia’s National Community Service Post Award recipient for 2024–2025. This honor recognizes the post’s outstanding service to veterans and the broader community over the past year.

According to a memorandum from the VFW National Programs Office, the award is based on a post’s “total impact,” which includes volunteer hours, mileage, and financial contributions toward community service efforts. Post 1503 stood out for its extensive outreach, including school supply drives for local elementary schools, support for youth sports, and assistance to veterans filing benefit claims.

The post also hosted events such as the Department of Virginia’s 3rd Annual VFW Riders Rally and multiple VFW Day of Service projects. Notably, Post 1503 partnered with Mr. Handyman to provide home improvement services to a veteran family in need.

As part of the award, Post 1503 will receive a commemorative street sign and be featured in an upcoming issue of VFW Magazine. The post, which is the largest VFW post in the world, continues to embody the VFW’s mission of “Veterans helping veterans” through its dedicated community service.