Sunflower Season Starts Today (Friday) at Burnside Farms

NOKESVILLE, Va. – Burnside Farms is gearing up for its 2025 Summer of Sunflowers, opening Friday, July 11.

Located at 11008 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville, just 40 miles west of Washington, D.C., Burnside Farms is a family-run business known for its vibrant flower festivals. Founded by Leslie and Michael Dawley, the farm has been welcoming visitors since 2012, offering seasonal events like the Festival of Spring and the Summer of Sunflowers.

This summer, guests can explore over 70 acres of sunflowers, featuring more than 30 varieties planted in successive crops to ensure continuous blooms. The farm operates with split hours to help visitors avoid the midday heat: weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to dusk, and weekends from 6 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to dusk. The farm is closed daily from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase online starting today at noon. Visitors can enjoy activities like pick-your-own sunflowers, sunflower mazes, and the new 4,400-square-foot Tulip and Sunflower-themed playground. The farm also hosts events such as the Tribute to Summer Saturday Concert Series and Foamy Fridays, featuring live music and bubble-filled fun.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Burnside Farms’ website.