Lane Closures Coming to I-95, Stafford & Spotsylvania: VDOT Weekly Alert June 7-13

Scheduled lane closures and road work are planned across the Fredericksburg region, weather permitting. Motorists should allow extra travel time, follow all signs and flaggers, and check conditions before traveling.

For real-time updates: Visit 511Virginia.org or use the 511 app.

Interstate 95

I-95 Northbound, Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday–Friday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. — Single northbound lane closure at mile markers 126–127 for construction to improve the Exit 126 interchange.

Sunday–Friday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. — Single northbound lane closure at mile markers 126–127 for construction to improve the Exit 126 interchange. I-95 Southbound, Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday–Friday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. — Milling and paving near Exit 143 between mile markers 145–141 in Stafford County . Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m.; double lane closure starts at 10 p.m. All lanes reopen by 5 a.m.

Sunday–Friday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. — Milling and paving near Exit 143 between mile markers 145–141 in . Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m.; double lane closure starts at 10 p.m. All lanes reopen by 5 a.m. I-95 SB Exit 143 Off-Ramp to Route 610 Eastbound

Sunday–Monday and Wednesday–Friday, 10 p.m.–5 a.m. — Overnight off-ramp closure. Use alternate interchange (e.g., Exit 148 Quantico to Route 1).

Sunday–Monday and Wednesday–Friday, 10 p.m.–5 a.m. — Overnight off-ramp closure. Use alternate interchange (e.g., Exit 148 Quantico to Route 1). I-95 SB Exit 143 On-Ramp from Route 610 Westbound

Sunday–Monday and Thursday–Friday, 10 p.m.–5 a.m. — Overnight on-ramp closure. Use Route 610 eastbound on-ramp or alternate interchange.

Sunday–Monday and Thursday–Friday, 10 p.m.–5 a.m. — Overnight on-ramp closure. Use Route 610 eastbound on-ramp or alternate interchange. I-95 SB Exit 143 Off-Ramp to Route 610 Westbound

Wednesday–Thursday, 10 p.m.–5 a.m. — Overnight off-ramp closure. Use alternate interchange.

Wednesday–Thursday, 10 p.m.–5 a.m. — Overnight off-ramp closure. Use alternate interchange. I-95 SB Exit 143 On-Ramp from Route 610 Eastbound

Monday–Wednesday, 10 p.m.–5 a.m. — Overnight on-ramp closure. Use Route 610 westbound on-ramp or alternate interchange.

Stafford County

Route 1

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. — Single lane closures northbound and southbound between Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road for fiber installation (permit work).

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. — Single lane closures northbound and southbound between Hospital Center Boulevard and Courthouse Road for fiber installation (permit work). Route 1 Northbound

Sunday–Thursday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. — Single lane closure near Bells Hill Road for guardrail work.

Sunday–Thursday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. — Single lane closure near Bells Hill Road for guardrail work. Route 1 at Corporate Drive

Thursday–Friday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. — Alternating single lane closures for traffic signal work.

Thursday–Friday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. — Alternating single lane closures for traffic signal work. Route 17

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. — Median improvements (permit work). Alternating northbound/southbound lane closures between Poplar Road and Cardinal Forest subdivision entrance.

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. — Median improvements (permit work). Alternating northbound/southbound lane closures between Poplar Road and Cardinal Forest subdivision entrance. Route 608 (Brooke Road)

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. — Paving. Flaggers direct traffic between Andrew Chapel Road and Maplewood Drive.

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. — Paving. Flaggers direct traffic between Andrew Chapel Road and Maplewood Drive. Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. — Guardrail repair near Stafford Middle School. Single lane closure.

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. — Guardrail repair near Stafford Middle School. Single lane closure. Route 643 (Joshua Road)

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. — Paving. Flagging crew directs alternating one-way traffic between Mountain View Road and Garrisonville Road.

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. — Paving. Flagging crew directs alternating one-way traffic between Mountain View Road and Garrisonville Road. Route 644 (Rock Hill Church Road)

Starting week of June 8 — Full road closure to replace the single-lane bridge over Aquia Creek with a two-lane bridge. Road remains closed through June 2027.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. — Single lane and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road and Ladysmith Road (Caroline County) for fiber installation (permit work).

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. — Single lane and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road and Ladysmith Road (Caroline County) for fiber installation (permit work). Route 1 Northbound

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. — Guardrail work with single lane closures near Route 632 (Roxbury Mill Road) and Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road).

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. — Guardrail work with single lane closures near Route 632 (Roxbury Mill Road) and Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road). Route 1 Northbound

Sunday–Thursday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. — Right lane closure between Crossing Court and Market Street for I-95 Exit 126 improvements.

Sunday–Thursday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. — Right lane closure between Crossing Court and Market Street for I-95 Exit 126 improvements. Route 1 Southbound

Sunday–Thursday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. — Right lane closure between Market Street and I-95 southbound off-ramp at Exit 126 for interchange improvements.

Sunday–Thursday, 9 p.m.–5 a.m. — Right lane closure between Market Street and I-95 southbound off-ramp at Exit 126 for interchange improvements. Route 3 Eastbound

Tuesday–Friday, 8 a.m.–7 p.m. — Right lane closure to widen shoulder between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Orange Plank Road.

Tuesday–Friday, 8 a.m.–7 p.m. — Right lane closure to widen shoulder between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Orange Plank Road. Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. — Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on southbound near Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road).

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. — Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on southbound near Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road). Route 208 (Lake Anna Parkway)

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. — Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on eastbound near Morris Road.

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3:30 p.m. — Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on eastbound near Morris Road. Multiple Routes (601, 606, 612, etc.)

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. — Sign work with flagging crews directing alternating one-way traffic.

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. — Sign work with flagging crews directing alternating one-way traffic. Route 610 (Old Plank Road) & Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Wednesday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. — One-way alternating traffic for road widening projects.

Wednesday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. — One-way alternating traffic for road widening projects. Various subdivision and secondary roads — Multiple paving, resurfacing (cape seal), guardrail, and pipe replacement projects with flagging and lane closures.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1

Sunday–Friday, 10 p.m.–5 a.m. — Alternating lane closures northbound and southbound between Fall Hill Avenue and Falmouth Bridge (intersection improvement project).

Sunday–Friday, 10 p.m.–5 a.m. — Alternating lane closures northbound and southbound between Fall Hill Avenue and Falmouth Bridge (intersection improvement project). Fall Hill Avenue

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and 10 p.m.–5 a.m. — Alternating lane closures between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street (intersection improvement project).

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and 10 p.m.–5 a.m. — Alternating lane closures between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street (intersection improvement project). Princess Anne Street

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. — Alternating lane closures between Route 1 and Amaret Street (intersection improvement project).

Additional Work Zones

Work is also scheduled this week in Caroline, Essex, Gloucester, King George, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, Northumberland, and Richmond counties. For complete details on all projects, visit the VDOT 511Virginia website.

This summary is based on the official VDOT Fredericksburg District weekly construction schedule. Conditions can change. Always check 511Virginia before traveling.