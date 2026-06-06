Police Blotter: Child Sexual Battery Arrest, Shots Fired

Prince William County Police arrested a man in connection with the aggravated sexual battery of a five-year-old girl that occurred at a babysitter’s residence in Woodbridge. Separately, officers responded to a shots-fired call that led to an arrest after a driver crashed into multiple parked cars while attempting to flee. No injuries were reported in the firearm incident.

Stafford County deputies also responded to several incidents including public intoxication, a stolen firearm, and multiple fraud reports.

This daily police blotter roundup highlights notable incidents reported across the region on or around June 4-5, 2026.

Prince William County Police

Prince William County Police

Aggravated Sexual Battery in Woodbridge

On March 30, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault that occurred at a residence in the 14000 block of Mathews Drive in Woodbridge (22191) between January 2023 and March 2026. The victim, a five-year-old girl, was at her babysitter’s residence when she was inappropriately touched by another occupant. No injuries were reported.

Arrested: Jose Nahun Aleman-Hernandez, 43, of Woodbridge, charged with aggravated sexual battery. Released on $5,000 secured bond. Court date pending.

Shots Fired and Reckless Handling of Firearm in Woodbridge

On June 4 at 12:12 p.m., officers responded to the 13700 block of Lynn Street in Woodbridge (22191) for a report of shots fired. Two men were in a parked vehicle when the passenger exited, produced a firearm, and fired gunshots toward the vehicle as it tried to leave. The driver struck multiple parked cars, attempted to flee on foot, and was taken into custody. The passenger suspect, described as a Black man with a thin build, fled on foot and remains at large. No injuries were reported. Multiple vehicles were damaged.

Arrested: Hakeem Sayeed Koroma, 27, of Triangle, charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon (2nd offense), one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, three counts of hit and run, and one count of reckless driving. Held without bond.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Public Intoxication on Cabell Road

On June 4 at 1:51 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance on Cabell Road. A 35-year-old man from Stafford was arrested after showing signs of impairment including slurred speech, glassy eyes, and the odor of alcohol. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Firearm Larceny on Grosvenor Lane

On June 4 at 7:23 a.m., deputies responded to a larceny report on Grosvenor Lane. Victims reported their firearm was missing with no cameras in the area. The firearm was entered as stolen.

Fraud Reports

On June 4, deputies responded to multiple fraud incidents in Stafford County:

On Stones Mill Lane at 11:50 a.m., a victim reported an unauthorized account opening after receiving a letter in the mail. No financial loss occurred at the time of the report.

On Matthew Lane at 12:30 p.m., a victim reported a computer scam involving a hacked account warning. The victim transferred funds via Bitcoin before their bank froze the account. No suspects identified.

On Caisson Road at 1:33 p.m., a victim reported a fraudulent property listing attempt using their personal information. The victim provided copies of the suspect’s fraudulent identification.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust.

https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/