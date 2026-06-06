Pool Closed After Sanitary Splash in the Water?

“Due to a sanitary incident in the water, the Doris E. Buffett Pool is closed for proper cleaning and disinfection following health protocols,” FredParksRec announced. “We expect to reopen at approximately 5pm.”

No word yet on the exact nature of the “incident,” but pool-goers know the universal drill: when the water gets suspicious, it’s time for a deep clean and a collective sigh of relief.