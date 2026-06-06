Severe Thunderstorms Track Across Area Tonight

“A line of severe thunderstorms is forecast to track across parts of the area through this evening,” NWS Baltimore-Washington announced.
“These thunderstorms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.”
“Stay weather aware & have multiple ways of receiving severe weather alerts.”
A line of storms is moving through parts of the Baltimore-Washington region, including Northern Virginia, this Saturday evening with the main threat being strong wind gusts.
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