Manassas Man Dies After E-Scooter Crash; Driver Charged With No License

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and an electric scooter that occurred Tuesday night in the Sudley area of Manassas.

Officers responded to the intersection of Portsmouth Road and Ashland Avenue at 8:58 p.m. on July 9, where a 2020 Dodge Journey collided with a Ninebot KickScooter. According to police, the Dodge was making a left turn onto Ashland Avenue when the e-scooter, traveling southbound on the sidewalk along Portsmouth Road, entered the intersection without stopping.

The operator of the scooter, identified as 40-year-old Eric Corrales of Manassas, was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to a hospital, where police were notified of his death the following day.

The driver of the Dodge and the adult passengers were not injured. Investigators determined the driver, 37-year-old Little David Arris Bowser Mason, also of Manassas, did not have a valid driver’s license. He was charged with driving without a valid operator’s license and released on a court summons. A court date is pending.

Police say the investigation is ongoing as they determine whether to file additional charges.