Gun found at a Woodbridge middle school

The after the Prince William County School Board approved a $10 million program to install metal detectors at some schools, county police reported someone brought a gun to a school in Woodbridge.

Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds – On May 2 at 1:20PM, the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Fred Lynn Middle School located at 1650 Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge (22191) was notified by school personnel of a student in possession of firearm on school grounds. The investigation revealed the accused, a 14-year-old male student, had reportedly displayed a handgun while inside a classroom of the school. School staff and the SRO identified the accused and detained him without incident. Following a search of the accused, a handgun was located in the student’s possession. At no time was the weapon brandished in a way to threaten students, faculty, or staff, or threaten the safety of the school. Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Arrested on May 2: [Juvenile]

A 14-year-old male juvenile of Woodbridge. Charged with possession of weapon on school grounds, carrying an unlawfully loaded firearm, and

possession of a firearm by a juvenile

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center