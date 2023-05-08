Body of toddler recovered in area pond

The body of a missing three-year-old girl was found in a body of water near her Stafford County home.

[Thursday, May 4, 2023], at approximately 4:37 p.m. deputies responded to Rappahannock Landing subdivision for the report of a missing child. A three-year-old girl could not be located by her family and was believed to have been last seen an hour before the call.

A Command Post was established at the subdivision’s Community Center. The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team began combing the nearby area as deputies and detectives conducted a canvas of the neighboring homes. The Drone Team flew overhead while social media and Reverse911 were utilized to inform the public and generate tips. Fire and Rescue launched a boat to check the nearby Rappahannock River and assisted at the Command Post. Sheriff’s Office K-9

Teams attempted tracks around the scene as well. At 7:08 p.m. the young girl was located within a small body of water approximately ½ mile from her home. She was quickly removed from the water and a deputy began performing CPR. The young girl was transported to Marry Washington Hospital where lifesaving procedures were conducted for over an hour. Unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

While we are still in the initial stages of our investigation this appears to be a tragic accident. There are no words to describe our grief at this devastating outcome. Our hearts and prayers go

out to the victim’s family during this difficult time.

We would like to thank everyone who provided tips, Ring video, and who joined us in our search. Please continue to keep the family of this little girl in your prayers.

-Stafford County sheriff