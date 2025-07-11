FOX 5 Brings Zip Trip to Occoquan with Live Wedding, Local Charm on Display

OCCOQUAN, Va. – There was excitement in the air in Occoquan on Friday, July 11, 2025, as FOX 5 brought its popular “Zip Trip” morning show to the historic riverside town. The live broadcast transformed Mill Street into a street fair filled with residents, shopkeepers, and visitors eager to show off their community to the D.C.-area audience.

Among the crowd was David Bloxsom, who drove in from Charlottesville to take part. “It gets me to communities I’ve never been before,” he said, adding that he’s also attended Zip Trips in Solomons and Annapolis. “Gets me out of the house. Gets me a nice day. Nice summer day”.

The day’s events included a live wedding, officiated by Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith, with flowers and a romantic backdrop donated by Brandon’s Flowers of Woodbridge. “We did some beautiful silk flowers in whites and pinks,” said Jo Gale, assistant manager and wedding coordinator for the flower shop. “It’s great to bring the town together and really get a bunch of people in town when a lot of people are on vacation”.

Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta spoke with the FOX 5 crew during the broadcast, highlighting the town’s unique charm. “We consider ourselves to be an oasis of calm in an otherwise really busy Northern Virginia area,” he said. Porta noted the appeal of the six-square-block historic business district, which features restaurants, boutique shops, and historic buildings.

Sherry Mangus, owner of Ballywhack Shack Café, reflected on the town’s unique charm and sense of community. “You feel like you’re in an enclave,” Mangus said. “You’re in the D.C. area, you’re in NoVA, but you are in a very, very special place. Time warp. Absolutely”

FOX 5’s visit was part of its popular Zip Trip series, which highlights communities across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area. Later this month, the show will head to Fredericksburg, with a live broadcast scheduled from 7 to 11 a.m. at Riverfront Park, located at 713 Sophia Street.