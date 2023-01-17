They Served Us, Now You Can Serve Them! Volunteer Prince William needs Volunteer Drivers age 21+ who can provide transportation for veterans and their spouse/widow to medical appointments, supermarkets, retail and houses of worship. Volunteers must pass criminal background and driving record background checks, have a valid Virginia driver’s license, and have a vehicle liability insurance policy. You’ll feel great as you make new friends while providing transportation to veterans who otherwise struggle to have their daily and medical needs met! Please email [email protected] [email protected] to learn how you can get involved. This opportunity is made possible by a grant from Potomac Health Foundation.

Give Blood, Save a Life! American Red Cross will be holding “The Joe 15 Team” 15th Annual Blood Drive in honor of Joseph “Joe” Page and Michael Page’s birthdays on January 21, 9 am-2 pm at Manassas Church of the Brethren, 10047 Nokesville Road, Manassas 20110. To schedule your appointment, please visit http://www.RedCrossBlood.org/make-donation and enter the keywords “The Joe 15 Team”. Please email [email protected] to learn more.

BEACON for English Language & Literacy is recruiting Volunteer Teachers, Tutors and Substitutes for their spring classes, March 20-June 8. Volunteers are provided with a formal textbook curriculum that incorporates listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills. Volunteers use the textbook to develop a lesson plan that provides additional opportunities for practice that emphasizes conversation practice and student engagement. You’ll feel great as you help adults gain the confidence and learn the language skills needed to get a job, communicate with their children’s teachers, talk with their doctor, or pursue higher education! Apply today – please visit https://beaconliteracy.org/get-involved/volunteer-application/ or email [email protected] for more information.

Birthright of Woodbridge is looking for volunteers to offer loving, confidential, non-judgmental support to those who are pregnant or think they may be pregnant. Many volunteer opportunities are available, full training and mentorship is provided for volunteers so you can best help the women who need you! Volunteers are needed both mornings and afternoons. Please email [email protected] or call 703.583.1178 for more information.

Brain Injury Services needs PALS volunteers to be matched in a one-to-one friendship with a survivor of a brain injury for monthly outings in the community or friendly visits to their home. You’ll feel great as you help empower a client through the act of human connection! Please email [email protected] or call 703-451-8881, ext. 232, to learn more.

Are you interested in being a disaster volunteer? The City of Manassas CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) needs volunteers who can help with city events and respond to emergencies. A training course for new members will start in February and will end with a live disaster exercise. Your work will help your community stay safe, especially if a disaster should strike! Please visit http://www.manassasva.gov/cert to find out more and apply.

You can make a difference in the life of a child! Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) needs volunteers age 21+ who care about children growing up in a safe, permanent and loving home. The staff will hold their next Virtual Information Session on Wednesday, January 18, 6 pm-7 pm. Learn how you can help protect abused and neglected children in your community by becoming a volunteer advocate. Please email [email protected] or call 703.330.8145 to receive the link to the meeting.

Calling All Women! The awesome folks at Habitat for Humanity Prince William County are hosting a Women’s Day Build on April 27! The project is to be announced, but get those hammers, saws, and nails ready to do some good work benefiting vulnerable families in the community! Please email [email protected] to learn more.

You can help feed food-insecure families! SERVE has an Urgent need for Food Recovery Drivers, age 21+, to support their food assistance program. Drivers are especially needed for Saturday runs, 8 am-12 pm and 12:30 pm-3 pm. Volunteers drive to area grocery stores/restaurants to pick up food donations and deliver them back to the Hunger Resource Center in Manassas. Be prepared to lift boxes weighing up to 50 pounds. Training is provided along with an agency van, and teens can ride with drivers to help. Volunteers are asked to commit to at least one shift a week for at least 6 months – your work will help over 650 families who face food insecurity each month! Please email [email protected] for more information.

SERVE’s Family Shelter needs volunteer groups of 5-7 people who can prepare home-cooked meals for its residents in January and February. It’s a terrific team-building opportunity for families or small groups! Volunteers provide, prepare and deliver nutritious meals for about 60 guests on weekends and holidays. Groups can either serve in person or prepare and drop off the meal. Please visit http://www.nvfs.org/get-involved/volunteer/ to view available meals, email [email protected] or call 571.748.2674 to learn more.

If you’re an Honorably Discharged or Retired Veteran wanting to help other veterans, here’s a terrific opportunity for you! The Veteran’s Treatment Docket, a program of Prince William County Government Criminal Justice Services, is looking for volunteers age 21+ to act as Veteran Mentors to engage, encourage and empower fellow veterans that are involved in the criminal justice system. Duties include be available by phone/video or other means to assist docket participants and be there for your veteran. This may include nights and weekends. A 12-month commitment is required; training is provided. You’ll feel great as you share your own veteran experiences and help a fellow vet get their life and affairs back on track again! Please visit http://bit.ly/3HBNZxe http://bit.ly/3HBNZxe for details, or email [email protected] for more information.

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at http://www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.