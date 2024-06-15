Seven displaced, 1 Injured in Stafford County House Fire

A fire broke out in a two-story home on Melanie Hollow Lane, near Ferry Farm Elementary School in Stafford County early Saturday morning, requiring the evacuation of seven occupants and resulting in one person being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The fire, which was brought under control within 20 minutes, is currently under investigation, and the American Red Cross is providing assistance for the displaced residents.

From Stafford County fire and rescue:

Just after 4 A.M. on Saturday, June 15th, units with Stafford County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) were dispatched for a reported structure fire along Melanie Hollow Lane in the southeastern part of Stafford County. Multiple callers reported a home on fire, and crews arrived within five minutes and found a two-story, single family home with fire showing throughout the second floor. The fire was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes. The home was occupied by seven individuals at the time of the fire. All were able to evacuate prior to the arrival of units on scene. They were evaluated; one was transported for non-life-threatening injuries.

Smoke alarms did sound appropriately within the residence. The occupants are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross. Units were assisted on scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department and Quantico Fire and Emergency Services. The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.