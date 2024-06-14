MWHC Plans Free Community Baby Shower

Mary Washington Healthcare (MWHC) is gearing up for its annual Free Community Baby Shower.

Following the success of last year’s event, which saw 1,000 attendees, this year promises to be even bigger and better. To accommodate the growing number of participants and enhance the experience, the event has been moved to a new location, offering more fun, education, and prizes for new and expecting mothers and their families.

The Free Community Baby Shower will feature 32 vendors, including notable names like Children’s National, Office of Vital Records, Storkpump, Little Fish Swimming, RACSB / Healthy Families, Fredericksburg Parent Gives, First Village Doula Services, Weecycled Wardrobe, and Gratefully Wearing Bairn. Mary Washington Healthcare’s own Women Services team will be present alongside a host of specialists. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Drs. Lethbridge (pediatrician), Arshad (MWH NICU medical director), Attridge (neonatologist), Helmly (GME director), Markowsky (Children’s National pediatric hospitalist), and Ismail (pediatric hospitalist medical director).

Certified lactation consultants, mental health counselors, physical, occupational, and speech therapists, labor and delivery nurses, mother-baby nurses, NICU nurses, and many more professionals will be available to provide valuable information and support.

Attendees will have the chance to participate in raffles, receive goodie bags, and enjoy light refreshments. The Fredericksburg Police Department will also be on-site performing free car seat safety checks.

Mary Washington Healthcare invites everyone to join this joyous occasion and take advantage of the resources and services available. Journalists and photographers are encouraged to cover the event, capturing the stories and excitement that make this event unique for the community.

The event will occur Saturday, June 29, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Convention Center, 2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway, in Fredericksburg.