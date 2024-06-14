Afternoon shooting in Woodbridge

Police responded to a shooting at Woodwind Villa Apartments in Woodbridge on Thursday, June 13, where a 31-year-old man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The investigation revealed two separate shooting incidents, with multiple individuals involved, and the victim later refusing to cooperate with detectives.

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Shooting Investigation – On June 13 at 3:00PM, officers responded to the Woodwind Villa Apartments located in the 14500 block of Piccolo Ln. in Woodbridge to investigate a shooting. Responding officers located a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1440 block of Richmond Hwy. and provided first aid. Fire and rescue personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury. The investigation revealed an initial shooting occurred on a nearby walking path before multiple individuals were seen running from the path. Shortly after a second shooting incident occurred involving the victim and two unknown men. The victim ran towards Richmond Hwy. where he was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The other two men ran from the area before police arrived on scene. While investigating the incident, officers located two separate apartments that were struck by gunfire and shell casings. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The victim refused to cooperate further with detectives regarding the incident. Anyone with information that could aid investigators in this investigation is asked to contact police.