Manassas to Host Second Annual Puerto Rican Festival

Jesus Rosa, owner of The Puerto Rico Cafe in Manassas, is hosting the Manassas Puerto Rican Festival again. This marks the second year Rosa and his wife, Jamari, organized the event in Manassas.

“It’s a celebration of Puerto Rican culture, family, and bringing everyone together,” Rosa said. “It’s diverse; it’s not just for Puerto Ricans, it’s for everyone. We want everyone to come down and enjoy the food, the music, the entertainment of your Puerto Rican friends and neighbors.”

The festival, which begins at noon on Saturday, June 15, is free to attend and will feature over 90 vendors. “There will be things for kids to do, so it will be fun for the whole family,” Rosa added. The event will be centered around the Harris Pavilion and include a dance competition on Battle Street called “Battle on Battle Street.”

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy a variety of live performances from Puerto Rican entertainers. The lineup includes Luis Figueroa, a four-time Grammy-nominated singer in the Tropical Music genre, Musica Tipica de Harold Pratts, Elysani, Max Rosado, and merengue singer Juan Luis Juancho. The festival will run through 9 p.m.

Last year’s event attracted more than 10,000 people from 17 states and Puerto Rico; organizers expect to surpass those numbers this year. Despite the anticipated crowds, festival-goers can find free parking at various locations, including the parking garage, Baldwin Elementary School, Baldwin Park, Art Factory, Museum, City Hall, and the Farmers Market (after 1:00 pm). Parts of Center, West, and Battle streets will be closed all day for the event.

“The City of Manassas is excited to host the 2nd annual event that celebrates the city’s diversity, and we wish attendees a lot of fun and success tomorrow,” said Manassas City spokeswoman Kelley Koch.

Alan Gloss is a freelance reporter for Potomac Local News. If you’re not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!