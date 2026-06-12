I-95 Ramp Work Returns at Exit 143

“Milling and paving near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) between mile markers 142-145 in Stafford County,” the Virginia Department of Transportation reported. “Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. Double lane closure starts at 10 p.m.”

Multiple overnight ramp closures are also scheduled for the Exit 143 area on I-95 southbound through next week, with drivers urged to use alternate routes such as Exit 148 (Quantico) to Route 1. Work runs nightly from 9 or 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., weather permitting.

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