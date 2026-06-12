No More Free Parking? Fredericksburg Eyes Sophia Street Changes

City Council discussed shifting parking management on the 1000 block of Sophia Street during a June 2026 work session, weighing revenue potential against impacts on downtown businesses, employees, and Riverfront Park visitors.

The city owns approximately 37 spaces on the block near Riverfront Park, intertwined with adjacent parcels owned by Stover General in a “piano keys” pattern of alternating ownership. A legacy free parking agreement dating to roughly 2007-2009 has allowed unrestricted use, but Stover General is moving toward a paid model similar to the William Street parking garage operated by Bigos.

Josh Summits, Director of Economic Development and Tourism, presented options to council. City parcels could remain free, or the lots could operate jointly under paid parking managed by a third-party operator. A redesign and restriping would be needed to optimize the roughly 70 total spaces (37 city, ~33 adjacent). Conservative estimates project ~$39,000–$40,000 in annual net revenue for the city’s portion, based on 1.5 daily turnover and heavier Thursday–Sunday use. Gross revenue before management fees could approach $45,000.

Council members raised concerns about signage confusion due to split ownership, potential towing issues, and impacts on minimum-wage employees and nearby businesses, including those associated with Mitchell Properties and restaurants (e.g., Tapa Rio). Validation systems—potentially QR-code-based rather than stickers—were discussed, along with set-asides or buy-downs for business customers. Access to Riverfront Park and long-term riverfront redevelopment leverage were also factors in the conversation.

Some members favored maintaining free parking on city parcels to support visitors and avoid disrupting expectations, while others supported a joint paid approach to generate revenue for a dedicated parking fund. That fund could support future solutions such as additional garages or satellite lots. Council noted the city has effectively subsidized free parking for years and emphasized preventing confusion in the mixed-ownership layout.

“Signage and how that’s placed… we really need to study,” Summits said, addressing practical implementation challenges. Discussions also touched on all-day or overnight options to better serve workers and overnight guests.

No final decision was reached. Council directed further due diligence on maintenance costs, redesign needs, validation mechanics, business impacts, and exact revenue net of fees. Staff will return with more details in the coming weeks.