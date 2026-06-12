Police Pursuit Ends in Embrey Mill Detention

“There is a large police presence in the area of Embrey Mill as the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with a pursuit from Fredericksburg,” Stafford County Sheriff announced. “The suspect has been detained and there is no threat to the community at this time.”

The update was posted around 2:29 p.m. on June 12 as the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit originating from Fredericksburg.

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