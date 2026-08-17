Police Blotter: Firearm Arrest, Officer Assaults Reported

A woman was arrested in connection with a July shooting outside a Woodbridge restaurant, and two women were charged with assaulting officers during separate encounters in Bristow and Dumfries.

Stafford County deputies reported a DUI crash, a shoplifting stop that turned up narcotics and a concealed weapon, and several other arrests over the weekend.

Here is the latest daily police blotter from local agencies.

Prince William County Police

Arrest in July Firearm Incident at Woodbridge Restaurant

Avisha Brianna Smith, 31, of Ashburn, was arrested August 12 by Fairfax County police in connection with a July 26 shooting outside El Establo at 14440 Richmond Highway in Woodbridge. Police said Smith and an acquaintance got into an altercation with an unknown man around 1:47 a.m. After the man struck Smith with a cup, she retrieved a firearm from her vehicle and fired a single shot. No one was injured and no property damage was reported. Officers later found a shell casing in the parking lot and obtained warrants. Smith is charged with willfully discharging a firearm in public and reckless handling of a firearm. Court date is pending.

Assault on Officer at Jiffy Lube Live

On August 15 at 8:10 p.m., officers working a concert at Jiffy Lube Live, 7800 Cellar Door Lane in Bristow, responded to a report of an intoxicated person. An 18-year-old woman was unable to stand without assistance. While being handcuffed she became aggressive and assaulted an officer. No officers were injured. Caroline Cay Colvin, 18, of Warrenton, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and public intoxication. Court date is pending.

Assault on Officers at Dumfries Motel

On August 14 at 10:31 a.m., officers responded to the Motel 6 at 17133 Dumfries Road in Dumfries for what was initially reported as a domestic dispute. A woman was intoxicated and became aggressive toward officers and employees. She assaulted two officers while being taken into custody. Officers reported minor injuries. Laura Shantell Taylor, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and public intoxication. She is being held on a $2,500 secured bond.

Attempted Residential Burglary in Woodbridge

On August 16, officers responded to a home in the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue in Woodbridge for a reported attempted burglary. Between August 1 and August 15, the doorknob on a rear door had been tampered with and damaged. No one entered the home and nothing was reported missing.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

DUI Crash on Hartwood Road

On August 15 at 7:40 p.m., deputies responded to a crash on Hartwood Road. The driver had left the roadway and struck a large tree stump and a mailbox. The driver showed signs of impairment. Open alcoholic beverages were visible in the vehicle. Field sobriety tests were performed and a breath sample was taken. Jose Reyes Rivas, 62, of Fredericksburg, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, destruction of property, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and drinking while operating a motor vehicle. His blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit.

Shoplifting Stop Yields Narcotics and Concealed Weapon

On August 14 at 5:28 p.m., deputies responded to a larceny report at the Target near 25 South Gateway Drive. A suspect ran from the store after attempting to shoplift. A traffic stop located the vehicle. The passenger was identified as the person seen leaving the store. He initially gave false identification and was wanted in Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Prince William counties. A search turned up narcotics and a credit card in the driver’s name. The driver’s license was revoked, and a concealed weapon was found near the driver’s seat. Additional narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found in a bag. Edith Sage, 38, of Stafford, was charged with driving with a revoked license and carrying a concealed weapon. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond. Johnnie Mickle Jr., 39, of Fredericksburg, was charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, identity theft, and shoplifting, and was also served on outstanding warrants.

Petit Larceny Arrest at Stafford Target

On August 15 at 7:49 p.m., deputies responded to a larceny report at the Target at 1090 Stafford Marketplace. A person scanned only some items at self-checkout and failed to pay for others. Loss prevention stopped the person, who admitted to shoplifting. Jada Armstrong, 21, of Stafford, was arrested and charged with petit larceny.

Motorcycle Driver Charged with Eluding Police

On August 16 at 12:12 a.m., a deputy saw a motorcycle accelerate at high speed from a traffic light at Warrenton Road and South Gateway Drive and tried to stop it. The motorcycle ran a red light and failed to stop. The deputy ended the pursuit. The motorcycle was later found at a residence. Marlin Adams, 32, of Fredericksburg, was arrested and charged with eluding police, reckless speeding, reckless driving, and failure to obey traffic lights. He was held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Hit-and-Run on Courthouse Road

On August 14 at 5:38 p.m., a driver reported being rear-ended while stopped at a traffic light on Courthouse Road. When the victim got out to check the damage, the other driver left the scene. No suspect has been identified.

ABC Store Theft in Stafford

On August 14 at 8:05 p.m., a person selected several bottles of alcohol at the ABC Store at 2757 Richmond Highway and left without paying. Camera footage captured the incident. No suspect has been identified.

Vehicle Tamperings on Eustace Road

On August 16 and 17, deputies responded to reports of people pulling on vehicle door handles in the Eustace Road area and nearby side streets. Several vehicles had been tampered with and items were missing. The investigation is ongoing. Residents and businesses are asked to check any available camera footage.

Public Intoxication Arrests

Khyle Arnold, 39, of Stafford, was arrested August 15 after being found asleep across the trunk of a vehicle parked in the roadway on Park Ridge Court. He showed signs of impairment and was charged with public intoxication.

Danny Martin Jr., 26, of Stafford, was arrested early August 16 after being found walking on Richmond Highway without a shirt or shoes. He showed signs of impairment and admitted drinking. He was charged with public intoxication.

Marcus-Robert Kellam, 37, of Stafford, was arrested early August 16 near Worth Avenue and Onville Road after being seen drinking in public and showing signs of impairment. He was charged with public intoxication.

Fraud Report on Greenspring Drive

On August 15, a resident reported unauthorized transactions on an AT&T invoice. Two accounts had been opened in Georgia. The resident was advised to contact AT&T’s fraud department.

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