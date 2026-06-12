Review: “Guys and Dolls” at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts Delivers Classic American Fun

We had the chance to catch Guys and Dolls at the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg, and it was everything you love about live theater done right.

This production, running through June 28, 2026, serves as a fitting tribute in America’s 250th birthday year — a timeless Broadway tale full of high-energy dancing, unforgettable music, and a story that still feels fresh.

Directed by Patrick A’Hearn, CEO and Producing Artistic Director at Riverside, the show takes you straight into mid-20th century New York City and Havana with a beautiful, immersive set that dominates the stage and even brings the audience into the action. The orchestra is tucked behind the stage, adding to that club-like, in-the-middle-of-it-all vibe that makes the evening special.

Standout performances light up the whole production. Dan Klimko (Sky Masterson) and Sarah Mae Andersen (Sarah Brown) have fantastic natural chemistry that really shines in numbers like “I’ll Know” and their Havana scenes. They make this unlikely match between a high-rolling gambler and a dedicated Salvation Army worker feel genuine and charming.

Darius J. Manuel as Nicely-Nicely Johnson pretty much steals the show in the second act. His “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” brought the house down with laughter, cheers, and pure energy from the whole cast. It’s one of those moments where the audience is right there with them.

The classic “Luck Be a Lady” delivers high-octane dancing with Sky and the crapshooters, and the Hot Box Girls — led by talents like Sally Roehl returning to the Riverside stage — bring vibrant dancing and life to the show. Ian Federgreen as Nathan Detroit and Kiley Ernest as Miss Adelaide nail the secondary love story of a 14-year engagement full of patience, frustration, and heart.

The story itself is pure American fun: gamblers, reformers, and the bumpy road to love in the big city. It’s light-hearted, humorous, and full of heart — the kind of show that leaves you smiling.

And don’t skip the dinner. The meal feels like stepping into a classic New York Italian spot, with Chef Stephen Bouchard and the team delivering another winner. It pairs perfectly with the show for a full night out.

Final Chance to Catch It

Guys and Dolls wraps up soon on June 28, so this is your last chance to catch it. Tickets and more info are available at the Riverside Center website.

Get tickets here: https://riversidedt.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=128 or call the box office at (540) 370-4300.

Pricing (subject to fees):

Adult: $67–$72

$67–$72 Senior (65+): $62

$62 Military: $62

$62 Child (3-17): $55

$55 Rush tickets: $35 (same-day, limited)

Dinner tickets are an add-on at $25+ taxes.

If you’re looking for a fun, high-energy night of theater with great food and talented local performers, Guys and Dolls at Riverside is a winner. Don’t miss it before it closes!