Prince William students urged to walk out in protest of VDOE transgender policy shifting rights back to parents

Students at Colgan High School are urged to walk out of classes supporting queer rights.

A flier circulating the school and online promotes a rally at 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 27, outside the school at 13833 Dumfries Road in Prince William County. Students are encouraged to wear bright colors of the rainbow and protest a recent decision by the Virginia Department of Education, which shifts control of transgender issues back to parents.

Under the ruling issued this week, Virginia public schools will no longer be allowed to provide gender-affirming counseling services to students without first consulting with their parents, per new guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education.

In a shift away from the previous administration, the new guidelines state parents must be informed and allowed to object before the school provides counseling services related to gender. The guidelines say schools should designate a counselor to speak with the student and parents if the parents request.

Prince William County Public Schools spokeswoman Diana Gulotta says students who attend classes at the government school division have a constitutional right to walk out in protest, particularly on political speech issues. “This must be done safely and with minimal disruption,” Gulotta told Potomac Local News.

An email from Colgan’s principal to parents listing upcoming events at the school, like forthcoming sporting events, math tutoring, Dungeons and Dragons crochet club meetings, and the school’s Homecoming Dance, at the school, omitted the organized walkout.

More than 2,800 students attend Colgan High School.

Gulotta said Prince William County Public Schools would review the state policy changes and determine how to implement them.

“PWCS remains committed to its nondiscrimination policy inclusive of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation. PWCS supports an inclusive environment for all students and staff,” Gulotta told Potomac Local News.