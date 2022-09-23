Tomorrow: Prince William Community Fair

The Prince William County Police Department will host a community fair on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, to celebrate the county’s diversity, embrace unity among the various communities in the county, and to showcase the many facets of police work in the county with displays, fun activities, appointments with a recruiter, pet adoptions and much more.

A host of Prince William County agencies will be on hand to register voters, sign up election officer volunteers, adopt a companion animal, complete a Child ID form for children’s safety, sign up to receive emergency alerts, learn about employment opportunities with the Police, Fire & Rescue and Public Safety Communications agencies.

The event is from noon to 4 p.m. at the Sean Connaughton Plaza, 1 County Complex Court in Woodbridge, at the county government center.

Residents are invited to attend the community fair, which also will feature displays from numerous county public-safety agencies and other County government organizations, community organizations, live music and food trucks. There will be performers available for photo opportunities and face painting for the young and the young-at-heart.

Background investigators and recruiters will be present to speak to anyone interested in a career as a police officer. Job applications will be accepted that day. The Department is committed to a diverse workforce and encourages all interested applicants to contact the Prince William County Police Personnel Bureau at 703-792-6580 or visit the Department’s recruiting website.