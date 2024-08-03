PWCS Bans Cell Phones in Classrooms for 2024-25 School Year

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) will ban personal wireless communication devices, including cell phones, during high, middle, K-8, and traditional school instructional periods starting in the upcoming school year. It joins Stafford County and Fredericksburg public schools in requiring students to turn off and store cell phones during instructional time.

Press release:

PWCS is excited to welcome students back to school on Aug. 19! To help prepare our families for the first day, below are 10 key things you need to know for a successful start to the 2024-25 school year. More details will be shared in the coming days and weeks:

Schedules

Elementary schedules will be available on Aug. 11, and secondary schedules, including K-8 and traditional schools, will be available on Aug. 14, in ParentVUE and StudentVUE.

Tax Free Weekend for School Supplies

The three-day Virginia Sales Tax Holiday is Aug. 2-4. Check your school’s webpage for supply lists.

Complete the annual Back to School Packet

The Back to School Packet will be available on Aug. 6 in ParentVUE. Please contact your student’s school if you do not have a ParentVUE account.

New Wireless Device Rules

Coming to high, middle, K-8, and traditional schools, use of personal wireless communication devices (cell phones) will be prohibited during instructional periods. More details will be shared soon.

New Bus Stops

As part of the transportation improvements announced earlier this year, many students may have new bus stops. Transportation information will be available in ParentVUE and StudentVUE on Aug. 12.

Free meals expanded to 24 more schools

Code of Behavior Updates

The PWCS Code of Behavior has been clarified that expulsion must be considered in the case of substance abuse offenses, weapons offenses, group assault, and assault on staff (as set forth in Virginia Code § 22.1-277.08). The updated Code of Behavior can be accessed from the Back to School Packet.

Important Health Information

Be sure your student has received required vaccinations.

PWCS has partnered with Hazel Health to provide quality mental health care services for all students at no cost to families. Families must opt-in for their student to receive services. More information will be shared in the coming weeks.

Communication Improvements

Coming this school year, based on feedback from parents and guardians, families will have an option to choose their preferred method of communication via an app, emails, and/or texts. Stay tuned for details.

Curriculum Updates

Virginia Literacy Act/English Language Arts – The Virginia Literacy Act (VLA) requires school divisions to develop a literacy plan to implement this school year. These enhancements will ensure success for all students.

Math Curriculum Update – The Virginia Board of Education updated the math Standards of Learning. PWCS will be implementing the new standards this school year.