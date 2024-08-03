Comcast Provides Broadband to Southwestern Stafford County



Comcast has produced a video showcasing its efforts to provide broadband internet services to 700 homes in southwestern Stafford County, off Route 17.

On Monday, May 13, 2024, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen visited the area. Yellen engaged in a roundtable discussion and delivered remarks as part of a program focused on broadband infrastructure. The event took place at Richland Baptist Church, located at 2482 Warrenton Road in Stafford County.

The visit centered around a broadband initiative funded by President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. This initiative aims to expand access to reliable, high-speed internet. In 2022, Virginia received over $200 million in funding to expand high-quality broadband service through the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF). This funding complements nearly $600 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) being invested in broadband by the commonwealth and cities and counties throughout Virginia. Additionally, nearly $1.5 billion has been allocated to the commonwealth through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Secretary Yellen visited a community in Stafford County that, with CPF and SLFRF funding, has secured Comcast access to broadband service for nearly 700 homes in rural Virginia.

Stafford County Broadband Expansion from Comcast Enterprise on Vimeo.