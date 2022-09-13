Students charged after gun reported at Freedom High School



Someone brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, police said.

On Monday, September 12 at 10:10 a.m., a School Resource Officer assigned to the school at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road was notified by school personnel that a student with a gun was inside the school. The investigation revealed a student, identified as the accused, brought the gun to school, and displayed it to other students while in a bathroom.

The accused gave the firearm to another student before the parties left the bathroom, said police. One of the students posted a photo of the gun on social media showing the firearm on school grounds which was seen by other students.

The accused was located and detained without incident, after which officers determined he did not have the firearm. Police found the other student who allegedly possessed the firearm left the building and was later located off school grounds, and the teenager did not have the gun on him.

The SRO further determined the weapon was never brandished toward other students or part of any active threat of violence towards the school, staff, or other students. A police K-9 searched the area for the firearm, which was not located.

The investigation continues to determine the location of the firearm. Following the investigation, the two students, identified as 15-year- old male juveniles, who at some point had the firearm, were arrested.

Both were charged with possession of a firearm on school property. Their court date is pending. Both are now at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

Also, yesterday, the school division announced a report of a gun at Osbourn High School in Manassas was unfounded.

In May, a student brought a gun to Potomac High School in Woodbridge. A student was stabbed during a fight in a bathroom at Woodbridge Senior High School in Lake Ridge that same month.