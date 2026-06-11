Triune Brings Tick Tick Boom to Warrenton Stage

Triune Entertainment presents the autobiographical musical “Tick, Tick… Boom!” from June 19-28 in the new BackLot Theatre in downtown Warrenton.

The show by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of “Rent,” tells the story of a composer and the sacrifices he made to achieve his big break in theater. This production, directed by Ryan Balint, features live music from local band Uncle Drew and the Scoundrels. It is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International.

Jake Flemming leads the cast as Jon, the character based on Larson himself. The Virginian performing artist, making his Triune debut, studied music and theater at Longwood University. His credits include roles in “First Date,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Frozen” and “A Separate Peace.” Marty Kelly appears as Michael and Abby Rozmajzl as Susan. The cast also includes Lianne Aarons, Joseph Allen, Lucia Mattson, Noah Sariñana, Elizabeth Steimel and Lily VanBrocklin.

Triune Entertainment is an independent, non-Equity production company dedicated to creating exceptional live theater experiences and opportunities for artists. Previous productions include “The Prince of Egypt,” “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and others.

Showtimes are June 19 and 20 at 7:30 p.m., June 21 at 2 p.m., June 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m., and June 28 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.triuneentertainment.com. For more information, email [email protected].