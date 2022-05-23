Gun in school: Potomac High School SRO arrests 15-year-old

On Thursday, May 19 at 8:19. a.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Potomac High School, 3401 Panther Pride Drive in Woodbridge was notified by school personnel that there was a student with a gun inside the school.

The investigation revealed that another student was inside a bathroom when a different student, later identified as the accused, brandished a firearm under a bathroom stall.

The student left the restroom and notified school security, who contacted the SRO.

The SRO found the student inside a different bathroom still in possession of the firearm, according to police. The SRO detained the student and obtained the gun.

At no time were any shots fired. While searching the accused, he was also found to possess two knives.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 15-year-old male, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a weapon on school property and 1 count of brandishing. His court date is pending, and he was held at the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

Last week in Fredericksburg, police said a student at Walker Grant Middle School brought a gun to school.