Gun in school: Police called after suspended student found trespassing

Published May 19, 2022 at 10:49PM | Updated May 20, 2022 at 1:20PM

A student brought a gun to school in Fredericksburg.

At 7:40 a.m., police went to Walker Grant Middle School, 1 Learning Lane, for a report of a 15-year-old student who had been previously suspended and a student who trespassed onto school property.

School administrators received a tip the student may have a firearm in his possession. The student was searched, and an unloaded pistol and three magazines, two of which contained ammunition, were found in his possession, police said.

The teen is charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property, and he is at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

According to Fredericksurg police, “investigators are confident the student did not intend to use the firearm to hurt anyone.”