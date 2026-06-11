Police Blotter: Assaults on Officers Reported

Prince William County Police Department

Assault on Officer During Traffic Stop in Gainesville

On June 10 at 5:07 p.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Webb Drive and Lee Highway in Gainesville for a traffic violation. The driver became agitated, attempted to walk away, and pushed an officer before being secured. No injuries were reported.

Franklin Danilo Corrales Martinez, 37, of Gainesville was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, and holding an electronic communications device while driving. He was held without bond. Court date pending.

Assault on Officer During Warrant Service in Woodbridge

On June 10 at 12:48 a.m., officers responded to the 4600 block of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge for a warrant service. While taking the suspect into custody, she kicked an officer. No injuries were reported. Officers also found her in possession of illicit narcotics.

Elisha Monique Bailey, 35, of Woodbridge was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance. She was held without bond. Court date pending.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Fugitive Arrested After Suspicious Vehicle Report

On June 10 at 5:41 a.m., deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle report on Green Acre Drive. The driver was asleep in a running vehicle with the door open. The license plate was registered to a different vehicle, and the suspect had an active warrant out of Washington, D.C.

Ali Kheri, 25, of Sterling was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving with a license plate belonging to another vehicle. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Bank Scam Reported

On June 10 at 8:03 a.m., deputies responded to a fraud report on Crossing Road. The victim said they received a phone call from someone claiming to be from PNC Bank’s Fraud Department. The caller said the victim’s account was compromised and instructed them to transfer funds. The victim later realized it was a scam and notified their bank.

Shoplifting at CVS

On June 10 at 6:41 p.m., deputies responded to a larceny report at the CVS on Garrisonville Road. Three suspects entered the store and stole a display. No suspects have been identified.

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